Ricky Wayne Donnell
Funeral service for Ricky Wayne Donnell, age 62, will be Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads, Parkers Crossroads, TN.
Mr. Donnell died Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.