Sara Ann Boles
Funeral service for Sara Ann Boles, age 76, will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark Church of Christianity. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Boles died Monday, May 1, 2023 in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Boles will lie-in-state Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Mark Church of Christianity from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.