Sen. Blackburn visits McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday, US Sen. Marsha Blackburn toured damage in McNairy County from the March 31 tornado that took nine lives in the county.

Photo courtesy of Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Photo courtesy of Sen. Marsha Blackburn

The visit comes as Blackburn and Sen. Rodger Wicker, of Mississippi, re-introduce the Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations Act, or TORNADO Act.

The act is meant to improve the forecasting and understanding of tornadoes and other hazardous weather.

It would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to update it’s methods for predicting and communicating weather alerts to residents.

