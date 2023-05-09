Warm & Humid With Isolated Showers & Storms this Week!

Tuesday Night Forecast Update

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for May 9th:

We will stay dry tonight across West Tennessee! It looks like another round of afternoon showers and storms are on the way for Wednesday. Some of the showers could linger into Thursday morning but we are expecting most of them to clear out in time for the Junior Parade Thursday morning during the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Humboldt. There is a better chance for a shower Thursday morning than Friday morning. We should be dry to start Thursday but some late afternoon and evening showers or weak storms may try to pop up again. Friday looks mostly dry in our area. We are expecting upper 80s and humid weather for the weekend but that will also lead to some pop up heat and humidity driven showers and storms. Catch a more detailed look at your forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

We had a mostly sunny and dry afternoon and evening on Tuesday. The front that passed by early in the morning allowed the winds to shift from the southwest to the northwest. This cut down on the humidity some keeping the showers away for the remainder of the night. Highs still reached the low to mid 80s and we are still expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The front that will pass by Tuesday morning will slowly be pushed back to the north on Wednesday. The front will stay connected to a low pressure system in Texas. This could allow a few showers and weak storms to be pushed back to the north and drift into West Tennessee Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Chances are not great for showers or storms but the chance is highest along our southern Tennessee border. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s again and Wednesday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s as well. Expect partly cloudy skies and the winds will come out of the east most of the day. Chances for rain is around 30%.

THURSDAY:

As the front lingers across West Tennessee and stalls out some on Thursday, more showers and pop up storms will again be possible. Severe weather is not likely but a couple of gusty storms could develop. We are not expecting showers in the morning that could impact the parade in Humboldt but chances for rain increase as the day goes on.

Highs on Thursday will make it up to the low to mid 80s again and mid 60s are expected Thursday night. The humidity will also be increasing during the day due to the fact the winds are going to come out of the southeast into the afternoon and evening hours. In general expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday although the sun may peak through a few different times during the day. Chances for rain on Thursday as of now is around 40%.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will again be in the forecast on Friday. Chances increase as the day progresses but a few showers or storms could linger in the early morning hours as well before sunrise. The severe storm threat will be low but a few storms are expected to fire up again at times. Highs on Friday will be a bit warmer than Thursday and approach the mid 80s for most of West Tennessee. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the south making for a warm and humid afternoon. Chances for rain on Friday sit around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to be warm and humid like the previous weekend across the Mid South. Highs will reach the mid 80s and some upper 80s cannot be ruled out as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Both morning will be sticky with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 60s due to the high humidity. There will be some showers and storm chances with chances looking greater on Sunday than on Saturday as of now. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast through the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until at least the middle of the month. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13