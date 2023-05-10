Applications open for program to help make your idea a reality

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you have an idea for a new business or a solution for an issue facing the community?

Applications are now open for the Summer Cohort of the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator powered by Heartland Forward.

The three-month virtual program, designed for people with full-time jobs or busy schedules, awards participants $5,000 in Pebble Funds to help move their idea forward.

The program matches participants with mentors and resources to help them learn how to design and run small experiments.

“This process of experimentation, of identifying what exactly it is you need to know, and how exactly will you test that in a way that’s scrappy and quick, that is a process that the earliest stage companies to Google is using today,” said Kathleen Hale, Builders + Backers partner.

According to a news release, the program is completely free and is ideal for people new to entrepreneurship.

The program is in partnership with with Heartland Forward, Ford Motor Company Fund, Epicenter, and theCO.

