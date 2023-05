Artwork promotes next solar eclipse

JACKSON, Tenn. — Special artwork is being made to remind everyone of the next solar eclipse, and you can own it for free!

Kristen Perrin’s poster

Tyler Nordgren’s Poster

NASA is sharing eclipse-inspired artwork in anticipation of two solar eclipses that will cross the United States on October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

They say the first two pieces in the series are available to download here, with short biographies of their creators.

