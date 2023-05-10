How to Replace Lost or Damaged Documents in Tennessee

The following is from FEMA:

If your important documents were lost or destroyed in the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes, there are ways to replace them.

Birth, Death, Marriage or Divorce Certificates:

The Tennessee Office of Vital Records reviews, registers, amends, issues and maintains the original certificates of births, deaths, marriages and divorces that occur in Tennessee. Visit https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/ health/health-program-areas/ vital-records/certificate.html or mail your request to: Tennessee Vital Records, Andrew Johnson Tower 1st Floor, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243.

Tennessee Drivers’ Licenses:

To replace a lost or destroyed driver’s license, visit the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security at https://www.tn.gov/safety/ driver-services/classd/ dlduplicate.html. For title and registration, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/ title-and-registration.html.

Green Cards:

Visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at https://www.uscis.gov/green- card/after-we-grant-your- green-card/replace-your-green- card.

Social Security Cards:

Visit the Social Security Administration website at https://www.ssa.gov/number- card/replace-card or call 800-772-1213. The office is open in most U.S. time zones from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and operators speak English and other languages.

Identity Theft Resource Center:

Visit the Identity Theft Resource Center at https://www.idtheftcenter.org/ , call 888-400-5530 or email info@fightidentitytheft.com.

Medicare Cards:

Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ to create your personal my Social Security account or call 800-772-1213 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Tax Return Documents and Filing Deadlines:

The IRS extended the deadline to file federal income taxes for individuals, households and businesses affected by the March 31 to April 1 storms and tornadoes in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties. That means you have until Monday, July 31 , 2023 , to file returns.

counties. That means you have until , , to file returns. For more information, click https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/ irs-tennessee-storm-victims- qualify-for-tax-relief-april- 18-deadline-other-dates- extended-to-july-31#:~:text= As%20a%20result%2C%20affected% 20individuals,returns%20due% 20on%20April%2018.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool for Farmers:

Military Service Records:

Visit https://www.archives.gov/ veterans/military-service- records-0 to make your request online.

Insurance Documents:

Contact the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/ insurance-division.html or call the Consumer Insurance Services Section at 615-741-2218 or 800-342-4029.

National Archives Records:

Visit https://www.archives.gov/ preservation/records-emergency . Learn how to preserve family archives such as papers and photographs at https://www.archives.gov/ preservation/family-archives.

Legal Resources:

To request legal help, visit Advocates for Disaster Justice at https://www. advocatesfordisasterjustice. org/ or, in Tennessee, https://www.tals.org/.

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA .