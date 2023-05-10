How to Replace Lost or Damaged Documents in Tennessee

The following is from FEMA:

If your important documents were lost or destroyed in the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes, there are ways to replace them.

Birth, Death, Marriage or Divorce Certificates:

Tennessee Drivers’ Licenses:

Green Cards:

Social Security Cards:

  • Visit the Social Security Administration website at https://www.ssa.gov/number-card/replace-card or call 800-772-1213. The office is open in most U.S. time zones from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and operators speak English and other languages.

Identity Theft Resource Center:

Medicare Cards:

  • Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ to create your personal my Social Security account or call 800-772-1213 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Tax Return Documents and Filing Deadlines:

U.S. Department of Agriculture Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool for Farmers:

Military Service Records:

Insurance Documents:

National Archives Records:

Legal Resources:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMATwitter.com/TEMAFacebook.com/TNDisasterInfo@FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

