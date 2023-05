Mugshots : Madison County : 5/09/23 – 5/10/23

Daquala Phillips Daquala Phillips: Failure to appear, violation of probation

David Kernodle David Kernodle: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Deshan Sanders Deshan Sanders: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Hannah Thomas Hannah Thomas: Violation of probation

Jawell Howell Jawell Howell: Failure to appear



Jlon Dance Jlon Dance: Violation of community corrections

Joshua Hughes Joshua Hughes: Violation of parole

Luis Sanchez Luis Sanchez: Violation of probation

Morgan Bond Morgan Bond: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Shaun Uhrick Shaun Uhrick: Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.