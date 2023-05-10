RIFA shares their ‘thanks’ ahead of Stamp Out Hunger

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA announced that Letter Carriers’ annual food drive “Stamp Out Hunger” is set for Saturday, May 13.

Wednesday, RIFA visited the USPS office on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to thank them in advance.

This food drive, which was first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans each year.

USPS customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items in their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, and their letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

“There are just a lot of folks on hard times right now, and we’re grateful to be able to come alongside and meet that need. We’re thankful for our friends and partners through the local United States Post Office,” said Denice Walton, the Donor and Community Relations Manager.

More than 34 million Americans, including nine million children, experience food insecurity.

In the 30 years since “Stamp Out Hunger” began, the food drive has collected over 1.8 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.

Items can include canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice, or cereal.

