Students transferred after school bus wreck in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, we received a tip about a bus crash near East Chester Street in Jackson, right outside Wesley Chapel Methodist Church.















According to our crew on the scene, the front of a two-door truck appeared to collide with the back of the school bus, and at least one ambulance was present at the scene.

Students were seen exiting out of the bus and into another school bus.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries.

We will provide an update should any additional information develop.

