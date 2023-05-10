Teaching, Learning Center being built at local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new center is being built for faculty at a local college.

Jackson State Community College announced on Wednesday that renovations for the new Teaching and Learning Center are already underway!

The new center is being built to give Jackson State’s faculty a place to get training, attend workshops, engage in one-on-one consultations, and benefit from peer collaboration.

The center is being placed on the first floor of the Walter L. Nelms Classroom Building, and Tammy Prater has already been chosen as the new space’s director.

“Faculty understand 21st century students are not the same as 20th century students. There are different demands on them in society, different experiences, new technologies, etc. I believe that this understanding is a gateway to faculty understanding that learning new ways to engage students in the classroom is essential,” Prater wrote in her application, Jackson State says.

Renovations are expected to be finished by the fall of 2023, the college says.

Jackson State says this is all aimed at creating an internal resource for their staff to get the best practices for course development.

You can read more about the Teaching and Learning Center in Jackson State’s news release.

