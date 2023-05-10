The fun continues at local festival with ‘Shortcake in the Park’

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The festivities continued Wednesday night at the west Tennessee strawberry festival, with a sweet treat.



Those in attendance got the chance to enjoy strawberry shortcake!

The Humboldt boys and girls club made homemade strawberry shortcake for a ‘Shortcake in the Park’ event.

The event kicked off in front of the boys and girls club, after needing to be moved and delayed due to weather conditions.

Director Gladys Robinson says events like these bring people together from all over.

“It brings the community and people from around the surrounding areas. We had one guy that was here from Camden and he went down in main street. He was waiting for us to get there. He said this was his first year but he wanted to come and taste the strawberry shortcake,” Robinson shared.

The west Tennessee strawberry festival will continue through Saturday, May 13th.

The junior floats parade is expected to kick off at 10 Thursday morning.