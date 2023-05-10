Warm & Humid With Isolated Showers & Storms this Week!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for May 10th:

Storms produced brief torrential rainfall and plenty of lightning came up from the south and impacted West Tennessee this afternoon and early evening. They will continue to weaken and move out a little after sunset. We will be watching them closely just in case they intensify but they are going to be a lot more bark than bite as the move through. More showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week and continue into the upcoming weekend. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The front that will pass by Tuesday morning slowly pushed back to the north on Wednesday. The front will stay connected to a low pressure system in Texas. This allowed showers and storms to be pushed back to the north and drift across West Tennessee Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday reached the mid 80s before the rain showed up and Wednesday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s as well. Expect partly cloudy skies skies tonight and a few showers may linger but most of us will be dry tonight. Expect calm winds for the most part as well.

THURSDAY:

As the front lingers to the west of West Tennessee and stalls out some on Thursday, more showers and pop up storms will again be possible late in the day but we are expecting a dry start to the day. Severe weather is not likely but a couple of gusty storms could develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. We are not expecting showers in the morning that could impact the parade in Humboldt but chances for rain increase as the day goes on.

Highs on Thursday will make it up to the low to mid 80s again and mid 60s are expected Thursday night. The humidity will also be increasing during the day due to the fact the winds are going to come out of the southeast into the afternoon and evening hours. In general expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday although the sun may peak through a few different times during the day. Chances for rain on Thursday as of now is around 40%.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will again be in the forecast on Friday. Chances are greatest in the late morning and early afternoon as of now and look to clear out into the evening and Friday night. There could be a few showers during parade in Humboldt so keep the umbrella handy and be sure to monitor the forecast on Friday. The severe storm threat will be low but a few storms are expected to fire up again at times. Highs on Friday will be a bit warmer than Thursday and approach the mid 80s for most of West Tennessee. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the south making for a warm and humid afternoon. Chances for rain on Friday sit around 40%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to be warm and humid like the previous weekend across the Mid South. Highs will reach the mid 80s and some upper 80s cannot be ruled out as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Both morning will be sticky with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 60s due to the high humidity. There will be some showers and storm chances with chances looking greater on Sunday than on Saturday as of now. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Do not cancel your weekend plans but be prepared to find shelter if a storm moves into your area.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast through the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until at least the middle of the month. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

