Waste Collection Day to be held on May 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s next waste collection day is next week.

The city’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will allow residents to dispose of harmful wastes and recycle items from around their homes the right way and without harming the environment.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 164 Conalco Drive, off North Parkway between North Royal Street and Dr. F.E. Wright Drive.

Collection will allow household hazardous waste and oil-based paint collection, electronic waste recycling, document shredding, prescription medication drop-offs, and cardboard, smoke detector and fire extinguisher recycling.

