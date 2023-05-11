‘Click to Cancel’ proposal would make ending subscriptions easier

JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you ever signed up for a free subscription, but forgot to cancel your subscription? Well that could possibly come to an end.

On March 23, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would require companies to have have a “Click to Cancel” option for memberships or subscriptions.

This comes as many consumers sign up for a subscription but forget to cancel or don’t get notified when to cancel.

If you forget to cancel your subscription and you start being charged, the first thing you want to do is call the designated merchant.

“The bank will write off that transaction, so in other words, the consumer gets a refund for it. The consumer thinks they cancelled it, but the charge is so expensive for their bank to process, that record never gets sent to the actual business,” said Chargebacks911 CEO Monica Eaton.

