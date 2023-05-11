Donna Hillman Davis

Donna Hillman Davis, age 61, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023 at her home.

Donna was born January 6, 1962 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Coleman G. Hillman and Mary Elizabeth Buffaloe Hillman. She was employed as a restaurant cook for many years and enjoyed art, especially painting, and music.

Ms. Davis is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Roberts; two sons, Jason Davis and Jared Davis (Brittni); her sister, Darlene Holmes; her brother, Richard Hillman (Linda); eight grandchildren; and her ex-husband, Kenneth Patrick Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dianne Featherstone.

