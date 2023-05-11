Florence, SC – Multi-Media Sales Consultant

WFXB FOX-TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.

 

 

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with media sales experience along with:

  • An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners
  • A creative and value-based selling style
  • An attention to detail and follow-through
  • A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player
  • Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace
  • Digital savvy
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred
  • Good driving record is required

 

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment, please send your resume via email to:

 

Bill Rouse | General Sales Manager |  brouse@wfxb.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer

 

