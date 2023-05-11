Florence, SC – Multi-Media Sales Consultant

Florence, SC – Multi-Media Sales Consultant

WFXB FOX-TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with media sales experience along with:

An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners

A creative and value-based selling style

An attention to detail and follow-through

A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player

Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace

Digital savvy

Strong communication and presentation skills

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred

Good driving record is required

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment, please send your resume via email to:

Bill Rouse | General Sales Manager | brouse@wfxb.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer