Humane Society of U.S. launches campaign to help reduce pet poverty

JACKSON, Tenn. — Poverty impacts families all across the United States, but it’s not just humans that feel the effects.

According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), more than 20 million pets live in poverty, a crisis that’s been made worse by rising inflation and the economy.

A new campaign called “More Than a Pet” is sounding the alarm that many families are struggling to afford veterinary care and necessary supplies.

HSUS President and CEO, Kitty Block, says they’ve partnered with various companies to help provide healthy pet food, leashes, and other resources.

“Those of us who have animals, we know what it means,” Block said. “It’s unconditional love, it’s companionship, it’s everything. And keeping families together is so vitally important.”

Click here to learn more about the campaign and programs offered by HSUS. The organization has partnered with Smalls, Motel 6, Ollie and TQL to help support this critical mission.

