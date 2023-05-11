Jackson boy missing since March 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing from Jackson.

According to Saving Lost Kids, a Memphis-based nonprofit organization, Ka’Mari Champion has been missing from the Jackson area since March 10, 2023.

Ka’Mari has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5’7″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

The organization says he may be in the Jackson or Humboldt area, and included a cautionary note to not approach the child if he is located, but instead contact law enforcement immediately.

If anyone has information about Ka’Mari or his whereabouts, they’re asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.