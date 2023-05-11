Jackson Madison Co. Health & Safety Fair coming May 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County Health and Safety Fair is coming up on Saturday, May 20.

The community is invited to the free event, which will offer education and outreach by local agencies that provide our community with health and safety resources.

The Health and Safety fair will feature overdose prevention training, “touch-a-truck” for kids, demonstrations from law enforcement, CPR training, emergency preparedness education and much more.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leeper Lane Park, located at 571 Leeper Lane in Jackson.

Participants include the Red Cross, Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Tennessee Development District, Bicycle City, Jackson Road Runners, Madison County Health Department, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Tennessee Trucking Association, CarFit, and more.

