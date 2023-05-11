Jmcss Board Holds May Meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Thursday.

Before the board meeting, the Liberty Tech Air Force JROTC students presented the colors and led the pledge of allegiance.

One item of interest at the meeting was a budget amendment of $120,000 for salaries, benefits, and expenditures in order to close out fiscal year 2023.

Another item that could be exciting is an update on the progress of the new Pope School.

“This will include things like the fencing, the grating of the property just to get prepared to get the building up. I know that people have been driving past there, and we’ve had a lot of questions on when is dirt going to start being moved. So I think the public can rest assured and be excited that very soon they’ll start seeing dirt moved there,” said Melissa Spurgeon, the Chief of Staff.

The next board meeting will be held on June 8.

