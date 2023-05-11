Mr. Thaddeus Wilkes

Services for Mr. Thaddeus Wilkes, age 27 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The visitation for Mr. Wilkes will be on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service at New St. Luke.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Wilkes, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Thaddeus-Wilkes/# !/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.