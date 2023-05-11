Mugshots : Madison County : 5/10/23 – 5/11/23

Mark Williams Mark Williams: Violation of order of protection

Brandy Reed Brandy Reed: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

Brian Fair Brian Fair: Violation of probation

Donald Sidney Donald Sidney: Aggravated domestic assault

Edward Suazo Edward Suazo: Simple domestic assault



Emarkal Taylor Emarkal Taylor: Failure to appear

Jason Phillips Jason Phillips: Violation of community corrections, theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Jason Phillips: Violation of community corrections, theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeffery Prather Jeffery Prather: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Shelby Shaw Shelby Shaw: Failure to comply

Sherika Yarbrough Sherika Yarbrough: Simple domestic assault



Tyuana Stripling Tyuana Stripling: Failure to appear

Willie Roberson Willie Roberson: Rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, simple possession/casual exchange

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/11/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.