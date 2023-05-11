Mugshots : Madison County : 5/10/23 – 5/11/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Mark Williams Mark Williams: Violation of order of protection Brandy Reed Brandy Reed: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Brian Fair Brian Fair: Violation of probation Donald Sidney Donald Sidney: Aggravated domestic assault Edward Suazo Edward Suazo: Simple domestic assault Emarkal Taylor Emarkal Taylor: Failure to appear Jason Phillips Jason Phillips: Violation of community corrections, theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Jason Phillips: Violation of community corrections, theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Jeffery Prather Jeffery Prather: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Shelby Shaw Shelby Shaw: Failure to comply Sherika Yarbrough Sherika Yarbrough: Simple domestic assault Tyuana Stripling Tyuana Stripling: Failure to appear Willie Roberson Willie Roberson: Rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, simple possession/casual exchange The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/11/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin