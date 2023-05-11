Myrtle Beach, SC – Multi-Media Sales Consultant
Myrtle Beach, SC – Multi-Media Sales Consultant
WFXB FOX-TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.
The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with media sales experience along with:
- An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners
- A creative and value-based selling style
- An attention to detail and follow-through
- A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player
- Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace
- Digital savvy
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred
- Good driving record is required
If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment, please send your resume via email to:
Bill Rouse | General Sales Manager | brouse@wfxb.com
Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer