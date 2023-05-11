Robots play ‘hide and seek’ at local university

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Robots were able to play a children’s classic, and it was thanks to the efforts of local students.

Three teams of students put weeks of work to the test on May 4, testing to see if each team’s robot could effectively hide or seek.

The Freed-Hardeman University students included:

Bryce Greene, Allison Walker and Brigitte Turner and their robot named Kenan Jr.

Dallas Yarnell and Sean Janiec and their robot named R0B.

Lou Joseph and Addison Adcock and their robot named Baymacs.

The test turned out to be a success, with the robots were able to detect one another, navigating lobby furniture.

“I think we learned the importance of a trial run,” Greene said. “And that there are some solutions that are already out there that are good to use and in some situations, you need to build the solutions yourself. But we learned a lot and had some laughs.”

