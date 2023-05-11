Rockabillys single-game tickets on sale Friday, home opener June 2

The team returns home on Monday, June 5th. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act will amaze fans with his unbelievable balancing acts throughout the game. Mondays are also Military Mondays with all veterans and active military members admitted for only $1.00 for general admission tickets.

Tuesday, June 6th is celebrated with Owens Corning and is our “Schools Out, Teachers In” Night. All teachers are admitted for only $2.00 for general admission tickets. Teachers are invited to attend this discounted night with prize drawings for teachers in attendance.

Thursday, June 8th is celebrated with Owens Corning as the first Throwback Thursday with $2.00 prices on 16 oz. domestic beer, 16 oz. Coca-Cola products, hamburgers and hotdogs. Every Thursday will feature throwback prices on concession items.

Friday, June 9th is the first Fireworks Friday. Every Friday night fans can look forward to fireworks following the game.

Saturday, June 10th, fans can enjoy the first Extra Innings band performance following the game in the LeBonheur Picnic Pavillion. Southern Express will make the first band appearance on the Rockabillys new stage.

Tuesday, June 20th Domino’s Pizza presents the Zooperstars! Special guests like Harry Canary, Tommy Laswordfish, Clammy Sosa, and Shark McGwire will entertain when the Zooperstars come to town! The Zooperstars will perform synchronized dance routines, acrobatics, tricks, and comedy for lots of fun and laughs! A fun night for all!

Monday, June 26th is the Battle of the Billys when the Rockabillys take on the Southern Illinois Thrillbillies for a night of baseball that will be bananas! Look for more details to follow!

Tuesday, July 4th H&R AgriPower is presenting a special 4th of July Fireworks show with the Rockabillys following the game. It will be a spectacular night to be at the Jackson Baseball Stadium.

Saturday, July 8 PRA Group presents PRA/Rockabillys Pop-Up Cowboy Hat night. The first 1500 fans with a paid admission will receive a pop-up cowboy hat. This pop-up hat in a pouch makes it easy to carry your cowboy hat wherever you go.

Thursday, July 13th is Halloween in July with plenty of treats and maybe a few tricks for our Rockabilly fans. $5.00 general admission for anyone arriving in costume!

Friday, July 14 is Elvis Theme Night! All dressed as Elvis will be admitted for $2.00 general admission! We want to pack the park with as many Elvis look-a-likes as possible. More fun details on this theme night to follow! Like every Friday, fireworks will follow the game.

Monday, July 24th is a night of hard-knockin’, beat-rockin’, interactive entertainment from Bucket Ruckus. This will be a night that will rock the ballpark, entertain all and bring high-energy fun throughout the entire game.

Tuesday, August 1st will salute all of our First Responders – police, firefighters, EMT and paramedics with $2.00 general admission tickets for all. Look forward to on-field fun and celebration with those who keep our communities safe and taken of!

Wednesday, August 2nd the first 1000 fans in the gate with a paid admission will receive a FREE Rockabillys baseball cap compliments of Ace Hardware! Be here early for this one!

Thursday, August 3rd marks the final game of the home season for the Rockabillys. As baseball comes to a close, fans can look forward to a chance to win SEC tickets with drawings at the game.

Every Sunday is Texas Roadhouse Family Sunday. Texas Roadhouse provides families (up to five people) with admission for only $20.00 for affordable family fun every Sunday home game. The Rockabillys are home for four Sundays on June 11, June 25, July 16, and July 23rd.

Tractor Supply is bringing the “aaaww” factor to Rockabillys games each Sunday and Tuesday evening with the Tractor Supply Kids Korral. Fans of all ages can enjoy our very own “kids korral” of baby goats to pet, hold, feed, and get a picture!

All home games are at 7:00 pm.