Showers & Storms Tonight Linger into Friday Morning!

Thursday Night Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast Update for May 11th:

We are still watching a couple showers and one little storm tonight but we should overall be pretty quiet tonight. Another round of showers are expected Friday morning but they will be more isolated. Some might linger around Humboldt around the time the parade starts but they will move out as the morning progresses. A few more isolated storms my pop up in the afternoon and evening as well on Friday. The weekend looks hot and humid and although a few pop up storms cannot be ruled out on Saturday, most of us will stay dry until late in the day Sunday. Catch your full forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Highs on Thursday made it up to the low to mid 80s again and mid 60s are expected Thursday night. The humidity will also remain high due to the fact the winds are going to come out of the southeast into the evening hours. In general expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday this evening and tonight. Chances for rain on Thursday night as of now is around 30%.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will again be in the forecast on Friday. Chances are greatest in the early morning and late afternoon as of now and look to clear out into the late evening and Friday night. There could be a few showers during the first half of the parade in Humboldt so keep the umbrella handy and be sure to monitor the forecast on Friday. The severe storm threat will be low but a few storms are expected to fire up again in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be again approach the low to mid 80s for most of West Tennessee. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the south making for a warm and humid afternoon. Chances for rain on Friday sit around 60%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to be warm and humid like the previous weekend across the Mid South. Highs will reach the upper 80s and a couple 90° temperatures cannot be ruled out as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Both morning will be sticky with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 60s due to the high humidity. There will be some showers and storm chances with chances looking greater on Sunday than on Saturday as of now. Saturday looks mostly dry as well as Sunday morning. But as the next front gets closer chances for showers and storms increase late in the day on Sunday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Do not cancel your weekend plans but be prepared to find shelter if a storm moves into your area.

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will pass by late Sunday and that will cool down temperatures a bit as we head into next week. Highs on Monday will still reach the lows 80 but cooler weather will move in during the day. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday should only reach the mid to upper 70s but I am expecting more sun than clouds from Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Overnight lows next week will fall down to the low 60s and potentially even some upper 50s. We have not dropped below 60° in over a week for most of West Tennessee. The winds will come out of the north for the first half of the week before moving back to the west and south as we wrap up the work week. Rain chances are not likely Monday and Tuesday but a few quick pulse pop up showers cannot be ruled out.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast through the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until at least the middle of the month. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13