STAR Center marks major milestone

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center marked a major milestone Thursday with a special dinner.

The non-profit celebrated it’s 35th anniversary, honoring founders Chuck and Margaret Doumitt.

The Carl Grant Events Center at Union University was full of friends, supporters, and donors for the event.

A special presentation was held from The ABLE Group at Jackson Christian School.

The group performed a song they wrote and recorded with the Star Center’s music therapist.

The STAR Center helps those with disabilities with assisted technology, in addition to offering several other services.

“We also offer music therapy, speech therapy, vision services, home care, and employment. It’s all for individuals with disabilities,” said Rachel Ryan, the Manager of Donor and Community Relations for the STAR Center.

The STAR Center’s mission is to help any person with any disability realize their potential.

