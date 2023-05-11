Students could win scholarship just for reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students who read could win a college scholarship.

Tennesseans for Student Success is once again holding the annual Tristar Reads contest, giving students from kindergarten to 12th grade the chance to win by reading at least 20 minutes a day.

The news release says students who read the most in the following categories will be awarded $1,000 for college:

One overall winner

One elementary school student (K-4)

One middle school student (5-8)

One high school student (9-12)

Kids who want to join in on the summer challenge can do so online.

They will have to agree to keep track of all the hours they spend reading, along with the list of books read.

“Each year we have been truly amazed and encouraged by the amount of reading students accomplished through our Tristar Reads contest,” said Tennesseans for Student Success President and CEO Adam Lister. “Reading even a little bit each day can help stop the summer reading slide that impacts so many students. Tristar Reads creates a fun challenge to keep those pages turning and ensure students maintain their reading comprehension skills to succeed in the school year ahead.”

The logs will be submitted to Tristar Read at the end of summer.

