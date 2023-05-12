2023 Governor’s Luncheon held on Friday

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The annual Governor’s Luncheon was held Friday in Humboldt.

It’s one of the biggest events of the Strawberry Festival.

Mayors, senators, congressmen and state representatives gathered at the luncheon.

Gov. Bill Lee was supposed to be in attendance, but was not able to attend due to being unable to travel because of the weather.

The featured speaker was country music legend T.G. Sheppard.

“We have lots of dignitaries here, lots of hometown folks, and of course our own hometown boy here today, T.G. Sheppard. And we are very proud to have him,” said Shane Lynch, the President of the Strawberry Festival.

Lynch says that this luncheon is a Strawberry Festival tradition that dates back many years.

