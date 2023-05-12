2023 Law Day marked in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Attorneys came together for an annual event.

2023 Law Day

2023 Law Day

Law Day is held every year to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.

The 2023 Law Day theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, civility, and Collaboration.”

The Law Day celebration is not limited to attorneys. This year’s keynote speaker was Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

“As people in the system who have gotten educated on the different levels of government, on the Bill of Rights, on the way statutes work, on the way to change the law when people don’t agree with something. It is incumbent on us, every one of us, to go out and in some way touch our community and educate people,” Skrmetti said.

Law Day is an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.

The event was hosted by West Tennessee Legal Services.

Find more local news here.