Cookout held at Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement personnel gather for a cookout.

Next week is National Police Week.

The Capt. Jack Holland Detachment of the Marine Corp League came to host a cookout for law enforcement at the Jackson Police Department.

“This is a great thing. It’s awesome when we can partner with local organizations, and the Marine Corps League has been a great organization to partner with law enforcement over many years. Just for them to show this kind of support for our folks is wonderful,” said Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.

National Police Week is a week to recognize the efforts of police and also to memorialize the fallen officers.

