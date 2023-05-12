Crime Stoppers seek IDs in theft at Old Hickory Mall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking the identities of multiple suspects in a local theft.

According to Crime Stoppers, three individuals were involved in the theft of merchandise from Spencer’s Gifts, located inside Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

Crime Stoppers shared screenshots from security camera footage on social media, which shows the images of the suspects.

If you have any information on the theft, or recognize any of the individuals pictured, call Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 of use the P3 mobile app.

