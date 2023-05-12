Deceased male discovered in Dyersburg, police seek ID

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking help in identifying a body.

Dyersburg police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to West Market Street regarding a deceased male discovered in an alley.

Officers arrived to find the body behind a waste cooking oil container.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently working to determine the man’s identity, and requests assistance from the public.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or message the department’s Facebook page.

For more local news, click here.