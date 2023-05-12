Mr. Joe L. Ross, Jr. was born on June 30, 1938 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 7, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m until time of Service. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. both at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

