A private family Celebration of Life for Judith Marcel Finch, 85, will be conducted in the near future. The family selected cremation. Mrs. Finch, a former LPN and Homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on October 5, 1937 in Dyer County Tennessee to John Osdell and Edith Jones Essary. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Edward Finch who died December 14, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters Kathy Finch and Teresa (Gene) Piccirilli, two sons James (Marsha) Finch and Chris (Karen) Finch, a sister Lisa McGuire, a brother Paul Essary, nine grandchildren Amanda Finch, Ethan Piccirilli, Hunter Finch, Heather Finch, Brenna Piccirilli, Eric Jehnzen, Mandi Finch, Carter Finch, and Chandler Finch, seven great grandchildren Logan Finch, Colton Stewart, Cayleigh Stewart, Kylie Finch, Sutton Finch, Hudson Finch, and Hudson Jehnzen.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.