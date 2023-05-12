Junior Hostess Princess Revue, horse show held in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Girls from across the area took to the stage Friday night for the Junior Hostess Princess Revue.

The competition was held in the gymnasium of Humboldt High School during this year’s Strawberry Festival.

The revue was open to girls in grades kindergarten through third grade that live in Humboldt, Fruitland, Three Way, Medina, or Gibson.

The winner of the competition will attend other events throughout the year to represent the Strawberry Festival.

Also in Humboldt, riders came out to the Chalmus Davenport Arena in Humboldt to show off their horses and perform for those in attendance.

The contest was open to everyone, from amateurs to seasoned horse showers, where contestants received awards based on their horse’s beauty and canter.

This was contestant Rachael Speer’s first time taking part in a horse show. She says it was a success.

“We normally trail ride. We’re used to going Buck Creek Trail Riding, Chickasaw, Natchez Trace. So I thought, ‘Well, it’s local, you know. Why not?'” Speer said.

Speer and her horse took home second place in their competition.

Find more local news here.