Luncheon to reunite students on May 27

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A “Reuniting Luncheon” is being held on May 27.

The Decatur County Training School-Crowder High School Reunion will be holding the lunch at 3 p.m.

Before 1925, there was no school for African American students in the area.

So professor David Crowder, who served as the schools first principal, opened the school for Decatur and other surrounding counties.

The lunch will be at Riverside High School at 4250-US-641 in Decaturville.

