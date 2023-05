McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Book Club: The Next Chapter

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Focus Features’ Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The movie is available in theaters.

