Milan event to offer mental health resources to community

MILAN, Tenn. — An upcoming event in Milan will bring awareness to mental health.

On Saturday, May 13, a Mental Health Awareness Fair will be held at the Milan First United Methodist Church.

Sponsored by the Gibson County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the fair aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Vendor tables with mental health-related providers and information will be set up, and a lineup of speakers will offer presentations on various topics, including:

Dr. Leah Gray CIT (Crisis Intervention Teams) Coordinator for West Tennessee

Marta Hernandez HAPI (Healing Arts Project) Art Instructor, NAMI Tennessee Board Member

Kelli Lazono Clinical Practice Liaison, Neurocrine Biosciences, Southeast Region – AL, GA, SC, TN

Jarvus Jones & Lauren Blodgett IOOV (In Our Own Voice) NAMI Trained Presenters



The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a light breakfast will be served ahead of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. Lunch will also be served.

Additionally, Davis Tattoo Company, located at 1043 East Van Hook Street, will offer half-price mental health awareness tattoos during the month of May.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.