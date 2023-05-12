Mugshots : Madison County : 5/11/23 – 5/12/23

Amillo McKnuckles Amillo McKnuckles: Child abuse or neglect (aggravated)

Davion Browning Davion Browning: Violation of community corrections

Edy Ramos Edy Ramos: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving while unlicensed

Jeremy Tillman Jeremy Tillman: Driving under the influence

John Summar John Summar: Burglary, theft between $10,000 and $59,000, vandalism



Kyton Arnold Kyton Arnold: Failure to appear

Lacey Maddox Lacey Maddox: Violation of community corrections

Martez Poe Martez Poe: Simple domestic assault, schedule IV drug violations

Tyler Wise Tyler Wise: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/12/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.