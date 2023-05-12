TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

See more community fishing reports across all of Tennessee in the Fishbrain app! Click here to download: https://join.fishbrain.com/tennessee

Boone Reservoir

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

5-9-23

Reservoir Conditions– Reservoir elevation is 1381.66. The water temperature is 69* degrees. Water clarity 10-15’ visibility.

Bass– Fishing is good. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, plastic worms, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky banks/bluffs or trees or around docks.

Crappie– Fishing is good. Crappie are being caught on deep structures in creek channels and back of creeks. Anglers are using minnows or Bobby Garland baits on treetops. Target structure in the 8’- 25’ range in mid-creek back to shallower water.

Trout– No report

Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass– Fishing is fair. Most of the fish are being caught around Misty Waters, Candy Creek area on Holston side and Deerlick area on Watauga side casting spoons, shad type baits. Some has been caught on topwater back in the creeks, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings.

Chickamauga Lake

Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net

5-10-23

Bass are running the shad hard in the morning the Chatterbait and Swim Jig are great. The number one deal when the shad slowdown is the standard Big Green Pumpkin worm and a Senko Texas Rig around the grass and lay down trees are great. Water temperature is in the 70s and things are getting active. The elevation is super close to full! Don’t forget that Carolina Rig Bite with the Brush Hog can be Awesome!

Dale Hollow

Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk.

5-10-23

Reservoir Conditions-

Water elevation is 648’. Dale Hollow Dam is currently averaging 300 cfs per day. Water temperature averages between 67-70 degrees. The coolest waters can be found on the lower end and the warmest in the Wolf River. Water clarity averages 8-12’ of visibility. Bass and crappie should be 90% finished with their spawns. Next up, is sunfish and catfish for their spawns starting soon.

Bass- Fishing is okay. This first week of post spawn has been rough on anglers. Lots of fish in transition to their deep-water patterns. Anglers are finding fewer bass on the bank, but there are still a few on main channel, chunk rock banks that have definite shade lines and laydowns. Target these fish with soft plastics or topwater. Smallmouth are being caught on main lake/creek gravel points and flats in 10-15 FOW with swimbaits and crankbaits. Largemouth are being caught deep with front-facing sonar around bait balls in creek channels or around main lake grass beds.

Crappie- Fishing is okay. Same story for the bass fisherman, these post spawn crappie are hard to locate. Anglers are finding some bigger black crappie on the mid to lower reservoir around grass and laydowns. Fish should be transitioning to their offshore patterns in the coming weeks.

Walleye– Fishing is great. Lots of big post spawn walleye are being caught on main lake, channel swing banks reservoir wide. Trolling crankbaits in 10-15 FOW along these swing banks will produce some bites during the day. At night, setup lights on long, gravel points on the main lake to target feeding walleye and other species with jerk baits and swimbaits.

Redear & Bluegill- Fishing is great. The redear spawn is upon us soon. Redear are already staging on gravel in 5-10 FOW. Anglers are having tremendous success catching slab redear and bluegills when finding grass or brush in these areas. Using worms on the bottom has been very successful so far.

Catfish- Fishing is great. Lots of big catfish wandering near the bank while getting ready to spawn. Redear anglers are catching many 5+lb channel catfish while bottom fishing with worms. Limb lines and jugs tipped with livers and nightcrawlers are still producing in the backs of creeks.

Trout- Fishing is good. Rainbow trout are being caught while trolling spoons and alewives in 20-22 FOW. Big brown and rainbow trout are starting to be caught at night by fishing the lights with live bait and spoons. Target the lower end of the reservoir, from Willow grove downstream to the dam.

Douglas Lake

Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook

5-11-23

Love is in the air in more ways than one. The fish are definitely in a spawning mood, but with that being said…. there are several already well into the post spawn phase of the year as well.

If you want to have fun…..here’s the deal, and it’s so easy.

It’s all about cover, trees, bushes, grass, docks…..anything in the water. These are the areas where you start. The bait choice is easy as they will bite about anything at any one time. My favorite is a bass pro shops stick-o in watermelon/red flake. Rig it wacky and skip it close to any of the cover and hold on. The secret to working a stick-o or Senko as commonly referred to is SLOW. Let the bait fish itself. Oh yeah, they’ll eat a buzz bait too really good of the morning due to the Shad spawn.

Good luck and God Bless

Brad Burkhart

@bradburkhartprofishing

Hiwassee River

Forecast Contributor – Justin Spaulding, Region 3 Trout Biologist.

4-27-23

River Conditions- Dry and cool conditions in the valley continue which make for good wading and comfortable weather. Anglers wanting to float can time the pulse of generation that has been typical every four hours. There were a few days of spilling that made wading and floating a dream.

Water temperatures have been hovering in the high 50s with these cool nights. Conditions look cool for several more days. Regularly scheduled trout stockings are in full swing. Trout are stocked from the Powerhouse down to 411 on a rotational basis at least twice per month.

Trout- Fishing remains great and just about everyone is catching fish. With these cool cloudy days, the hatches will be more dependent on those periods when the sun pops out and warms things up a few degrees. Olive and pink colored flies and artificials have been working with fish feeding in the water column. Be ready with several sizes and colors of dries. Powerbait and worms are effective as ever for those that can keep them in the strike zone.

In between pulses, seek out deep or flowing water.