TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast
NOTE – The TWRA wants to build a comprehensive report each week of the state’s lakes. If you do not see a report for your favorite lake and you are someone who can provide a report, please contact us at Ask.TWRA@tn.gov and provide us with your contact information. NOTE – Through the summer months many of the reports will be repeats as the conditions on many lakes will stabilize and the fishing will remain the same.
Boone Reservoir
Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician
5-9-23
Reservoir Conditions– Reservoir elevation is 1381.66. The water temperature is 69* degrees. Water clarity 10-15’ visibility.
Bass– Fishing is good. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, plastic worms, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky banks/bluffs or trees or around docks.
Crappie– Fishing is good. Crappie are being caught on deep structures in creek channels and back of creeks. Anglers are using minnows or Bobby Garland baits on treetops. Target structure in the 8’- 25’ range in mid-creek back to shallower water.
Trout– No report
Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass– Fishing is fair. Most of the fish are being caught around Misty Waters, Candy Creek area on Holston side and Deerlick area on Watauga side casting spoons, shad type baits. Some has been caught on topwater back in the creeks, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings.
Chickamauga Lake
Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net
5-10-23
Bass are running the shad hard in the morning the Chatterbait and Swim Jig are great. The number one deal when the shad slowdown is the standard Big Green Pumpkin worm and a Senko Texas Rig around the grass and lay down trees are great. Water temperature is in the 70s and things are getting active. The elevation is super close to full! Don’t forget that Carolina Rig Bite with the Brush Hog can be Awesome!
Dale Hollow
Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk.
5-10-23
Reservoir Conditions-
Water elevation is 648’. Dale Hollow Dam is currently averaging 300 cfs per day. Water temperature averages between 67-70 degrees. The coolest waters can be found on the lower end and the warmest in the Wolf River. Water clarity averages 8-12’ of visibility. Bass and crappie should be 90% finished with their spawns. Next up, is sunfish and catfish for their spawns starting soon.
Bass- Fishing is okay. This first week of post spawn has been rough on anglers. Lots of fish in transition to their deep-water patterns. Anglers are finding fewer bass on the bank, but there are still a few on main channel, chunk rock banks that have definite shade lines and laydowns. Target these fish with soft plastics or topwater. Smallmouth are being caught on main lake/creek gravel points and flats in 10-15 FOW with swimbaits and crankbaits. Largemouth are being caught deep with front-facing sonar around bait balls in creek channels or around main lake grass beds.
Crappie- Fishing is okay. Same story for the bass fisherman, these post spawn crappie are hard to locate. Anglers are finding some bigger black crappie on the mid to lower reservoir around grass and laydowns. Fish should be transitioning to their offshore patterns in the coming weeks.
Walleye– Fishing is great. Lots of big post spawn walleye are being caught on main lake, channel swing banks reservoir wide. Trolling crankbaits in 10-15 FOW along these swing banks will produce some bites during the day. At night, setup lights on long, gravel points on the main lake to target feeding walleye and other species with jerk baits and swimbaits.
Redear & Bluegill- Fishing is great. The redear spawn is upon us soon. Redear are already staging on gravel in 5-10 FOW. Anglers are having tremendous success catching slab redear and bluegills when finding grass or brush in these areas. Using worms on the bottom has been very successful so far.
Catfish- Fishing is great. Lots of big catfish wandering near the bank while getting ready to spawn. Redear anglers are catching many 5+lb channel catfish while bottom fishing with worms. Limb lines and jugs tipped with livers and nightcrawlers are still producing in the backs of creeks.
Trout- Fishing is good. Rainbow trout are being caught while trolling spoons and alewives in 20-22 FOW. Big brown and rainbow trout are starting to be caught at night by fishing the lights with live bait and spoons. Target the lower end of the reservoir, from Willow grove downstream to the dam.
Douglas Lake
Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook
5-11-23
Love is in the air in more ways than one. The fish are definitely in a spawning mood, but with that being said…. there are several already well into the post spawn phase of the year as well.
If you want to have fun…..here’s the deal, and it’s so easy.
It’s all about cover, trees, bushes, grass, docks…..anything in the water. These are the areas where you start. The bait choice is easy as they will bite about anything at any one time. My favorite is a bass pro shops stick-o in watermelon/red flake. Rig it wacky and skip it close to any of the cover and hold on. The secret to working a stick-o or Senko as commonly referred to is SLOW. Let the bait fish itself. Oh yeah, they’ll eat a buzz bait too really good of the morning due to the Shad spawn.
Good luck and God Bless
Brad Burkhart
@bradburkhartprofishing
Hiwassee River
Forecast Contributor – Justin Spaulding, Region 3 Trout Biologist.
4-27-23
River Conditions- Dry and cool conditions in the valley continue which make for good wading and comfortable weather. Anglers wanting to float can time the pulse of generation that has been typical every four hours. There were a few days of spilling that made wading and floating a dream.
Water temperatures have been hovering in the high 50s with these cool nights. Conditions look cool for several more days. Regularly scheduled trout stockings are in full swing. Trout are stocked from the Powerhouse down to 411 on a rotational basis at least twice per month.
Trout- Fishing remains great and just about everyone is catching fish. With these cool cloudy days, the hatches will be more dependent on those periods when the sun pops out and warms things up a few degrees. Olive and pink colored flies and artificials have been working with fish feeding in the water column. Be ready with several sizes and colors of dries. Powerbait and worms are effective as ever for those that can keep them in the strike zone.
In between pulses, seek out deep or flowing water.
Normandy Lake
Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – midsouthbassguide.com – Follow on Facebook
5-11-23
TVA has the water level sitting at 875.76 today and they are going to drop it back to 875.61 over the weekend by releasing 480CFS downstream. Normandy continued producing some nice fish. Crankbaits, Texas Rigs or Tightline Jigs have been our go to as the shad spawn starts. We found several really nice bass using Crankbaits at the end of points in 3 to 8 feet of water.
Walleye can be caught trolling crankbaits or drifting minnows/crawler harnesses on flats and in the river. I’m being told the Crappie are doing good, you can catch them around brush in the river and standing timber. Keep an eye on the habitat that TWRA and TN Bass Nation put out the last couple years Water temperatures range from 70 to 72 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water. Give me a call to book your trip, Springtime fishing is the best on Normandy… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net
Norris Lake
Forecast Contributor – Paul Shaw, Norris Creel Clerk.
2 May 2023
Water Temp: Cloudy, cool, windy days have had an effect. It’s 63 to 67 degrees on most days. The upper rivers (at Hwy 25E) were still clear, but running in at 59 degrees, cooler than last week.
Water Clarity: 4 to 6 feet, good color. The upper end rivers are running in clear.
Water Elevation: 1,014.4 feet (midnight) The elevation has remained steady over the past week. Check the free TVA Lake Info app for daily elevations, predictions, and flow rates.
Fishing Overview: Catches for most species were greatly diminished since last week’s report because of high winds and nighttime temperatures in the low 40’s.
Largemouth Bass: Fair in coves where some are searching for spawning locations. Willow leaf spinners, jerk baits, medium runner crankbaits in the coves and near cover. Less than 10 feet early.
Smallmouth Bass: Fair. Same pattern: soft swim baits on lead-heads, medium runner crankbaits, small hair jigs tipped with tuffy minnows, plastic grubs, and swimbaits retrieved slowly across spawning areas. Target white gravel points and shorelines where many are spawning at 8-12 feet, bottom depth.
Walleye: Fair upriver in the Clinch River shoals near Hwy 25E and Indian Creek. On the Powell, above Slate Creek, Earl’s Hollow and farther upstream has had some good catches on the right days. 3/8 oz jigs tipped with plastic grubs or on trolled crankbaits, both worked along the bottom at 15 feet and shallower. Main body catches are slow. The main body fish are not yet spawning. Night fishing with Mann O’Lures or spoons jigged under lights, or Shad Raps, or snagged shad/alewife cast to the shoreline are picking up some, but it’s hit ‘n miss at best.
Bluegill: Slow. To 20 feet on steep, broken rock banks on crickets or on Beetle Spins or Rooster Tail spinners.
Shellcrackers: Slow in most locations, but very good in isolated areas in the back of larger creeks next to fish attractor brush or downed timber. Mill Creek, Lost Creek, Poor Land Creek, some in Sycamore Creek. Red worms, night crawlers, wax worms, small minnows, small spinners. Less than 10 feet, on the bottom near brush.
Crappie: Improving. Good at night in Sycamore Creek, the back of Lost Creek, the upper reaches of Cove Creek, and upper Davis Creek in the coves near the cemetery boat ramp. Shiners or tuffy minnows tightlined to 10-15 feet near brush. Popeye jigs or Bobby Garlands are getting some at dawn in Sycamore Creek and Little Sycamore Creek.
Catfish: No catches have been seen.
Striped Bass: Moderate to good upriver in shoal areas. Above Indian Creek on the Clinch River arm has seen improving catches in the pools between shoals. Shad or alewife, umbrella rigs, or large swimbaits. In the main lake body, smaller stripers have been caught in the Loyston/Lost Creek area, Gourd and Rabbit Islands. Upper Cove Creek catches were fair. Look for stripers to be moving toward the headwaters of the larger creek embayments and upward to the headwaters of the Powell and Clinch rivers. These fish are moving upstream with the season.
Percy Priest
Forecast Contributor Brian Carper – briancarper.com – Follow on Facebook
5-11-23
The last few days on Percy Priest Lake the water has risen almost 2′! With more rain in the forecast the lake should continue to rise slowly. The Army Corp of Engineers are lowering the lake, but probably not at the pace it’s entering. In addition to the water rising, the warm temperatures have helped put both bass and crappie into aggressive modes. The bass have been shallow in 1 to 5′ of water throughout the lake and being caught on swimbaits, spinnerbaits, jerk baits and topwater lures.
Shallow boulder rocks and gravel have been productive, but now that the water has come up near the bank around flooded vegetation and trees has been turned on! The water temperature is at 71°. With the warmer temperatures the crappie spawn is wrapping up and large concentrations of crappie are moving out into 10-20′ of water. Brush piles on the upper and middle areas of the lake are holding many crappie. Tight lining minnows 2 to 4′ off the bottom has been successful in addition to casting 1/8oz jigs from 25′ away. Black and chartreuse has been the most productive Crappie Magnet color for us the last 3 days. As the warm weather continues, we’ll see more crappie moving out deeper.
For more information or Book your trip today at www.briancarper.com
Pickwick
Forecast Contributor Tyler Finley – Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tyler.finley.750
5-2-23
Shad spawn!!! The bass are shallow right now as they are still moving off of bed. They are being caught out of shallow grass where Shad are spawning. These fish can be caught on a white Chatterbait or any other bait fish imitating bait. Aside from Shad spawn fish can still be caught around shallow structure on a wacky rig and Texas rig. The fish are moving everyday so there’s no better time to be on the water then now. Look for Shad popping to top of the water or just go shallow and fish structure. Good luck!!
Tims Ford
Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook
5-11-23
Lake temperatures are between 69 and 71.5 degrees and the lake level climbed to 886.72 just under two foot below summer pool and projected to hit 887.26 over the weekend. Our primary focus this week, was just outside the spawning flats and pea gravel banks with some wood. Shad spawn was good this week which provided for some great top water action early. Sped Craw, Crankbait, spinnerbaits, and Jigs are a good place to start. We continued to catch a few fish spread out on secondary points and around brush piles.
Best lures have been Ned Rig, Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs bite. Texas Rigged creature baits, produced as well. Crappie slowed with most angler telling me they have moved to deep water docks, brush piles and treetops. Stripe and rock fish are still can be found off points, on river channel bends with bucktail jigs, swimbaits, and live bait. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water and watch for floating logs as the water rises… Give me a call to book your trip, Spring and early summertime fishing is the best on Tim’s… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net
Watts Bar Reservoir
April 28th – May 2nd, 2023
Forecast Contributor – Nathan Rogers, Region III Creel Clerk
The weather was clear most of the weekend, but high winds would arrive each day around noon. Temperatures were around lower 40’s at night and reaching around mid 60’s during the day. Lake visibility was improving until Tuesday. Water temperatures decreased the past few days due to the cold spell we are currently in. Water level is almost to summer pool with still about 1 foot left to fill.
Reservoir Conditions
Water Temp:
– Creeks: 65.5 degrees Fahrenheit
– Tennessee River: 63.2 degrees Fahrenheit
Water Clarity: Tennessee River channel 2 feet on May 2nd
Water Level: 740.4 feet
Water Flow:
– Watts Bar Dam: ~4900 cfs
– Melton Hill Dam: ~600 cfs
– Fort Loudon Dam: ~4300 cfs
Species Specific Information
Bass: Fishing soft plastics still seems to be the angler’s choice currently but fishing a little deeper than previous weeks. For example, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, dropshots, and shaky heads with craws, lizards, and other soft plastics in around 7-15 feet. Others are also finding success with spinner baits and other lures with lots of flash.
Crappie: Fishing jigs/ Bobby Garlands and live minnows near channel banks, brush, creek inlets and under docks. Trolling/ Spider rigging with minnows seemed to be the most successful technique. Some anglers are still finding success fishing deeper water with these same methods as well.
Catfish: Fishing creek channels or main river channel with cut bait. Anglers below the dam are fishing up against the dam and finding success. Some anglers were landing catfish fishing for crappie.
White bass: fishing jigs and live minnow. Mainly caught fishing for crappie using same techniques
Forecast Contributor Captain Wallace Sitzes – Follow on Facebook
5-5-23
That windy cold front really put a hurting on the fishing for a couple days. Took a lot of those shallow bass and crappie and raked them right out into the deeper water where a lot of them didn’t want to feed. Fortunately, the warm sunny weather yesterday, today and over the next several days will make the fish MUCH more predictable and easier to pattern.
I boated 7 good sized bass in the first hour yesterday on flukes and small trick worms. They weren’t on beds but were in pretty shallow water clinging close to docks and other shallow structure in the shade. A few of those fish inhaled the lure as soon as it hit the water.
A great majority of the crappie have bunched up in small schools and scattered literally all over the place. Every drop off, creek bed, hump and cove inlet just have stacks of crappie on the move right now. Most of these fish are in about 25 – 40 feet of water hanging about 14 – 16 feet under the surface. I would advise pushing or trolling baits until they cling back to the structure.
Catfish and striper have been sticking close to deep structure when we have good water flow and going into shallow structure or cruising sandbars when the water isn’t moving much. Dragging big deep diving crank baits works great for flatheads, blues and striper this time of year. Find a sand bar in about 20 – 25 feet of water and drag them just fast enough to make a little contact with the bottom.
Wilbur Tailwater
Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician
5-9-23
Tailwater Conditions– Tailwaters elevation 1583.14. Avg discharge is 240 cfm. Water temperature is 40-46 degrees. Water clarity is clear top to bottom. The fishing conditions change throughout the length of the tailwaters with flow rates.
Trout– Fishing is good. The most productive areas are Wilbur Dam downstream to Hunter area, not a lot of big fish but if you are looking for numbers the upper end is the place to be. Trout are being caught using Rapalas, Night crawler, Rooster tails, Small Flies.
Woods Reservoir
Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook
5-11-23
Not much change here, Bass and Crappie all can be found along old grass edges and along the rip rap banks. We found our better fish in 4 to 9 foot of water using Texas Rigged D-Bombs from Missile Baits and Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs, Tightline Swim Jigs with Driftwood Swimbaits, soft plastics, spinnerbaits and A-Rigs. A few have move to their summer haunts. Best numbers came on a shaky head rigged finesse worm.
Drifting/trolling with spider rigs for Crappie is picking up some nice slabs but you have to weed through the short fish. Water temperatures range from 68 to 69 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water… Give me a call to book your trip, Spring and Summer time fishing is the best on Woods… Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net