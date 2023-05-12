Warm & Humid Weekend, Few Pop Up Storms/Showers

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 12th:

Most of us will stay dry this evening and although a few showers may move in tonight south of Jackson, don’t expect much. Saturday will start out very nice but clouds increase into the afternoon and some isolated pop up storms my fire up towards the back half of the day. A cold front will pass late Sunday. That may also spark up a few storms and showers late in the day on Sunday that could linger into Monday morning. We will be cooler as we kick off next week. Catch the full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers stuck around to begin our Friday. Rain chances look to clear out into the late evening and Friday night. Highs on Friday only hi the low 80s for most of West Tennessee due to the early day cloud cover. The winds on Friday came out of the south making for a warm and humid afternoon and the south winds will linger tonight. Chances for rain on Friday nght sit around 20% with the best chance along the Mississippi border. Lows tonight will drop down the upper 60s across the Mid South.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to be warm and humid like the previous weekend across the Mid South. Highs will reach the upper 80s and a couple 90° temperatures cannot be ruled out as of now on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Both morning will be sticky with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 60s due to the high humidity. There will be some showers and storm chances with chances looking greater on Sunday evening than on Saturday as of now. Saturday looks mostly dry as well as Sunday morning. There could be a few pop up showers and storms on Saturday but we are not expecting widespread activity. But as the next front gets closer chances for showers and storms increase late in the day on Sunday into Sunday night. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long. Do not cancel your weekend plans but be prepared to find shelter if a storm moves into your area.

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will pass by late Sunday and that will cool down temperatures a bit as we head into next week. Highs on Monday will still reach the lows 80 but cooler weather will move in during the day. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday should only reach the mid to upper 70s but I am expecting more sun than clouds from Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Overnight lows next week will fall down to the low 60s and potentially even some upper 50s. We have not dropped below 60° in over a week for most of West Tennessee. The winds will come out of the north for the first half of the week before moving back to the west and south as we wrap up the work week. Rain chances are not likely Monday and Tuesday but a few quick pulse pop up showers cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain increase towards the back half of the week when the winds return to the south.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast through the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until at least the middle of the month. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

