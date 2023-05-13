East Tennessee police shootout leaves 1 dead, police dog wounded

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunfight between police and a person inside a home in east Tennessee on left one person dead and wounded a K-9 police dog named Hank, who is recovering from surgery, authorities said Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not say if the person found dead inside the house was killed by police gunfire, and gave no details about the cause of death. A second person in the home was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. The bureau’s news release did not identify either person.

Officers went to the house in Sevierville on Friday night to follow up after a previous felony in which someone evaded police in a vehicle, the bureau said. Someone inside the home fired at the officers, who shot back. The bureau is investigating the shooting.

Sevierville city spokesperson Bob Stahlke said Hank the K-9 officer underwent surgery for a gunshot wound and was later transferred to a veterinary clinic in Knoxville.

Two sheriff’s deputies and one city officer were treated for minor injuries that were not caused by gunshots, the bureau said. They were not identified.

Sevierville is north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and about a half-hour drive from Knoxville.

