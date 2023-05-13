May programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in May. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Computer Classes: TN Electronic Library

May 24 at 12:00 am. Learn how to use the library’s online resources to help with job/career prep, genealogy research, homework, and more.

Happy Little Accidents Painting Hour

May 16 at 1:00 pm. Follow along with the great Bob Ross and his series “Joy of Painting.” Needed supplies are provided. This event requires registration. Sign up by calling Shayne at (731) 425 8600.

BookTok Book Talks

May 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s chat will cover what we’ve been reading lately!

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

May 19 at 3:30 pm. Come to the Library’s Makerspace and try your hand at making a board game. Participants will use parts of other board games and reskinning them to your interests, you can create something new and more fun than the original! Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on May 4 and 18. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on May 16, 23 & 30. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on May 16, 23 & 30. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on May 15 & 22. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Brown Bag Book Club

Every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on May 17 & 24. Tweens and teens can bring lunch and join in for a book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

May 19 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make their own board game. Using old game board pieces and reskinning for a new game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Marvel Club

Join us every third Saturday at 3:00 pm on May 20th. Join other fans for Marvel related crafts, discussion, movies and more.

K-POP Club

Every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on May 27. Come join others to listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists. Play games, snack, craft, or just hang out with other fans!

BookTok Book Talks

May 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for a teen/adult book club. This month’s chat will cover what we’ve been reading lately!

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Get homework help! Come to the Teen Room for help with your homework needs.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on May 4 & 18. Join in for all sorts of board games. For D&D registration, please contact Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov.

This month’s activities for children include:

Story Time at the Main Library

Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in May. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends.

May 15-16: International Day of Families

Bring your family for some sweet stories about families and a craft to share. May 22: World Turtle Day

Turtles are amazing. We’ll learn about them together with books and a craft. May 30: World Otter Day

Come celebrate the world’s cutest mammal with us.

NOTE: No Story Time May 23 or May 29!

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

May 19 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game using old game pieces and more. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Family Book Club

Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on May 17 & 24. Families read the book at home. Come meet others in the Program Center to discuss, play, and make new friends. NOTE: This program is currently full, but staff are planning to add a second book club. Those interested can contact Ms. Jennifer in the Children’s department.

Children’s Handi-craft & Weaving Workshop with the Traditional Skills and Fiberworks Guild

Join us May 20th at 10:00 am. Join the fun as we learn about arts with fibers! There will be demonstrations of spinning, knitting, tatting, weaving, and more!

Pokémon Trading Card Swap

Join us on May 20th at 11:00 am. Come trade cards at the library with other Pokémon fans.

To join in the fun visit the Jackson-Madison County Library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

And to find out more visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.