One event offers all your home improvement needs

JACKSON, Tenn.—Here in West Tennessee, home owners had the chance to browse some items and possibly upgrade they’re home.

This is the first ever Jackson Home Expo, there were over 50 vendors filled in the Jackson Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm.

Organizers say they want to bring a good time for the Jackson community and their homes. There were vendors from everything from landscaping, remodeling, outdoors equipment, and entertainment.

“Jackson use to have a Home Expo, a while ago and its been missing for a few years, so we wanted to bring that back and get started this year and we hope to keep bringing it back for many more years,” said Katelyn Doherty, Co-event Coordinator, Thomas Media.

Part of the proceeds from the expo will go to the Scarlett Rope Project.

