Organizations team up to offer a family fun event

JACKSON, Tenn. —Several organizations have teamed up for an annual event in the Hub City.

Area Relief Ministries and Salvation Army have teamed up to host Family Fest at the Amp in downtown Jackson.

Family Fest is an event that’s all about community. The Salvation Army, Area Relief Ministries and WoodmenLife have all come together to celebrate the community. At the event, there were music and arts. This is the first time the Salvation Army has partnered with Area Relief Ministries with this event.

“It’s nice It’s a beautiful way to just be part of the community. It’s obvious that the rain can really put a damper on things, but it’s kind of cool when people still show up and get out of the house and the kids are able to have a platform to do what they’ve been working on for so long,” said LT. Mark Cancia, Core Officer, Salvation Army.

Despite the rain, many families were still in attendance.

For more local news stories, click here.