Pet of Week: Baxter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Baxter!

Meet Baxter! He’s the most precious guy, who is a bit timid at first but loves snuggles with his person.







He came to Hero West as a stray just before the below freezing weather, but quickly adjusted to inside life.

He is house broken and loves dogs, cats and kids. He would be the perfect addition to a loving family who is patient as he learns to trust you.

Baxter is a young adult Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, heartworm negative, kennel, house trained and waiting for his fur-ever family.

Anyone interested in adopting Baxter or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.