Runners lace up to honor a local resident

LEXINGTON, Tenn.—A 5k was held to honor a West Tennessee teenagers memory. We have the details on how he was honored.

The Tyler Spann 5k Color Run was held on Saturday at Beech Lake in Lexington.









This 5k was held to honor and celebrate Tyler Spann’s memory as well as teach water awareness in West Tennessee.

According to Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, Spann tragically lost his life several years ago in Florida in a drowning accident. Mayor McCready announced a special way to honor Spann every year.

“We have named the month of May in Henderson County for Tyler Spann, ‘Water Safety Month’,” McCready said.

Many people were there for support and to participate in the run.

Spann’s mother, Angela Spann, expresses how blessed she is for everyone to come out and celebrate her son’s memory in this way, and that people are being educated about water safety where other lives can be saved.

“I am so glad that it stopped raining just in time, and I am so so happy to see so many people that I love and care about here. It’s just amazing how this town pulls together for each other,” Spann said.

All proceeds made from the event will help fund the Tyler Spann Water Safety Program, and fund life jackets at Beech Lake.

