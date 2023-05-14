Daphne “Jim” L. Scott Childress

Dateline: Formerly of McKenzie, TN and Gainesville, GA

Memorial services for Daphne “Jim” L. Scott Childress, 96, will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home just before the service begins. Mrs. Childress, a homemaker, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Gainesville, GA. She was born on September 22, 1924 in McKenzie, Tennessee to B. W. “Bud” and Laura Stafford Scott. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James C. Childress who died October 19, 2003, her daughter in law Cassandra “Cassie” Childress who died April 14, 2022, a sister Alice Lavern Meek, four brothers Milton Scott, Garland Scott, Leslie Scott, and Romney Scott.

Survivors include her son Major General Jim Childress (USAF Retired) of Suwanee, GA, three grandsons Scott Childress of Carterville, GA, Mike (Tanya) Childress of Fort Meyers, FL, Kelly (Wendy) Childress of Oxon Hill, MD, three great grandchildren Elizabeth, Lydia, and Cooper, two great-great Jaxson and Zadie and local niece and nephew Alice Lynn Summers and Ricky (Theresa) Scott.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.